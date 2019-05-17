News More News
Heard On The Hoosier: Nike EYBL Session 2 Indy Recap

Jon Sauber & Stu Jackson
TheHoosier.com Staff

In the latest edition of Heard on The Hoosier, TheHoosier.com staff teams up for a recap of last weekend's Nike EYBL action in Westfield. We discuss the play of 2020 3-star forward Matt Cross, 2020 four-star point guard Caleb Love, 2020 3-star point guard RJ Davis as well as other IU recruiting targets that were in action.

{{ article.author_name }}