With NFL rookie minicamps underway, host Stu Jackson is joined by Thor Nystrom, college football and NFL Draft writer for NBC Sports' Rotoworld, to recap where Indiana NFL hopefuls landed during and after the 2018 NFL Draft and discuss their outlook heading into the 2018 season.

Among the topics discussed:

• Whether Nystrom was surprised former IU tight end Ian Thomas fell into the fourth round, and what value Thomas provides to the Carolina Panthers.

• If he expected former IU linebacker Chris Covington to come off the board in the sixth round and how he fits with the Dallas Cowboys.

• How surprised Nystrom was that former IU linebacker Tegray Scales and former IU wide receiver Simmie Cobbs went undrafted, and what value they provide to the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Redskins respectively.

• What value former IU cornerback Rashard Fant can provide to an NFL team.

