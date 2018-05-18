Heard On The Hoosier: Marquette Men's Basketball Beat Writer Ben Steele
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Host Stu Jackson is joined by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Marquette Men's Basketball Beat Writer Ben Steele for insight on the Golden Eagles after it was announced earlier this week that Indiana would be hosting Marquette in the 2018 Gavitt Tipoff Games.
Steele discusses the local reaction to the matchup, key players returning and joining Marquette, expectations for the Golden Eagles heading into 2018-19 and more.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.