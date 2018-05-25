With the news earlier this week of former Brownsburg (Ind.) High five-star QB Hunter Johnson deciding to transfer from Clemson and Indiana as a school not to be counted out as a possible destination, host Stu Jackson is joined by Rivals midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt for insight on the type of player Johnson was coming out of high school, how Clemson's recruiting of the quarterback position and how the spring competition played out could've impacted his decision to transfer, what Johnson would bring to Indiana and more.

