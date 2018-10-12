Host Stu Jackson is joined by Jordan Guskey of the Indianapolis Star for a look back on Big Ten Basketball Media Day in Chicago and a look ahead to Indiana football's homecoming game Saturday against Iowa.

Among the topics discussed:

• What Jordan makes of IU's point guard situation based on comments from head coach Archie Miller and senior forward Juwan Morgan.

• Guskey's other takeaways from conversations with Miller, Morgan and McRoberts at media day.

• Every game is important and a must-win, no matter the team. That said, why does Saturday’s game against Iowa and the result have extra importance in the context of Indiana’s season as a whole?

• What's key for Indiana to score an upset on Saturday against Iowa.

• How he sees Saturday's game playing out.

Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.

