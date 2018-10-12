Ticker
Heard On The Hoosier: IndyStar Indiana Football Reporter Jordan Guskey

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Host Stu Jackson is joined by Jordan Guskey of the Indianapolis Star for a look back on Big Ten Basketball Media Day in Chicago and a look ahead to Indiana football's homecoming game Saturday against Iowa.

Among the topics discussed:

• What Jordan makes of IU's point guard situation based on comments from head coach Archie Miller and senior forward Juwan Morgan.

• Guskey's other takeaways from conversations with Miller, Morgan and McRoberts at media day.

• Every game is important and a must-win, no matter the team. That said, why does Saturday’s game against Iowa and the result have extra importance in the context of Indiana’s season as a whole?

• What's key for Indiana to score an upset on Saturday against Iowa.

• How he sees Saturday's game playing out.

Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.


{{ article.author_name }}