Heard On The Hoosier: IndyStar Indiana Football Reporter Jordan Guskey
Host Stu Jackson is joined by Jordan Guskey of the Indianapolis Star for a look back on Big Ten Basketball Media Day in Chicago and a look ahead to Indiana football's homecoming game Saturday against Iowa.
Among the topics discussed:
• What Jordan makes of IU's point guard situation based on comments from head coach Archie Miller and senior forward Juwan Morgan.
• Guskey's other takeaways from conversations with Miller, Morgan and McRoberts at media day.
• Every game is important and a must-win, no matter the team. That said, why does Saturday’s game against Iowa and the result have extra importance in the context of Indiana’s season as a whole?
• What's key for Indiana to score an upset on Saturday against Iowa.
• How he sees Saturday's game playing out.
Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.
----
