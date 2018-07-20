Heard On The Hoosier: IDS Football Columnist Cameron Drummond
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
In the latest edition of Heard on the Hoosier, host Stu Jackson is joined by Indiana Daily Student football columnist and current summer editor-in-chief Cameron Drummond, who is entering his second season covering the Indiana football program, to discuss what he hopes to learn from Big Ten media days next week, key position battles to watch as fall camp approaches, and more.
Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below:
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.