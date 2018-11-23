Host Stu Jackson is joined by Matthew Stevens, football beat writer for the Purdue Rivals site, for insight on key storylines surrounding the Boilermakers ahead of Saturday's rivalry game (noon ET, ESPN2).

Among the topics discussed:

• Whether the constant speculation about Jeff Brohm and Louisville has impacted Purdue in recent weeks.

• How the Boilermakers have addressed the stakes of Saturday's contest and why a win is important for them this season.

• If Stevens was surprised freshman wide receiver Rondale Moore made this immediate of an impact for Purdue based on what was seen in the preseason.

• The Purdue playmakers to know on the defensive side of the ball.

• How Stevens sees this game playing out, including what what Purdue has to do come away with the victory and what Indiana would have to do to slow down the Boilermakers to reclaim the Old Oaken Bucket.

Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.