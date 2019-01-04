Host Stu Jackson is joined by former IU forward Collin Hartman (2013-18) to discuss what he's been up to since his IU playing days ended, what Hartman thinks of the current team and more. Among the other topics discussed:

• How often Hartman is able to watch the games.

• How much he's still in contact with the guys he played with who are either currently with the team or were with the team when you were there, and why it varies in-season and during the offseason.

• What impresses you the most about the way this Indiana team is currently playing?

• There were a lot of new faces on the roster this year, but about half of the guys had the experience in head coach Archie Miller’s system. Whether Hartman sees those differences on the floor, in terms of guys being able to help one another out compared to last year when the system was new to everyone.

• Along those lines, his thoughts on Romeo Langford and Rob Phinisee so far.

• In what ways he's seen this team embrace Coach Miller’s identity.

• Hartman's outlook on this IU team as Big Ten play continues - what they're doing well and well they'll have to improve to sustain their current success.

Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.