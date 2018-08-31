Heard On The Hoosier: Former Indiana All-American DB Eric Allen
Host Stu Jackson is joined by former IU All-American defensive back Eric Allen to discuss the recent alumni event held by IU head coach Tom Allen in Indianapolis, his thoughts on the current Hoosiers, what he's been up to with Pace Fitness Academy and more.
Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below:
