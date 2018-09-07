Heard on The Hoosier host Stu Jackson is joined by Brad Franklin - publisher of Cavs Corner, the Virginia Rivals site - for insight on Indiana's home-opening opponent on Saturday.

Franklin discusses what the last 12 months have been like on and off the field for Virginia, starting quarterback Bryce Perkins' journey from high school to junior college to Virginia, IU starting quarterback Peyton Ramsey surprising the Cavaliers last year, and more.

Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.

