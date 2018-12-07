Host Stu Jackson is joined by Howie Lindsey, Louisville First host on 790KRD and publisher of the Louisville Rivals site, for insight on the Cardinals ahead of Saturday's contest between IU and U of L in Bloomington.

Among the topics discussed:

• How Chris Mack's hiring was received by the fan base in late March amidst the turmoil faced by the program at that time.

• What went right for Louisville in its Big Ten-ACC Challenge win over No. 9 Michigan State, and what generally happens when Louisville is maximizing its potential.

• What's led to Cardinals forward Jordan Nwora's big jump developmentally as a sophomore this season.

• How Howie sees this one playing out: What Louisville has to do to get a road win, and how IU has to limit Louisville to take care of business at home.

