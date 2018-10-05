Host Stu Jackson is joined by Kevin Noon, publisher of the Ohio State Rivals site, for insight on the Buckeyes heading into Saturday's game (4 p.m. eastern time, FOX) between IU and OSU in Columbus, Ohio.

Among the topics discussed:

• Working back to the Penn State game, what made a difference for Ohio State offensively that allowed it to make the comeback it did.

• What difference does it make for Ohio State's offense having a true pocket passer like Dwayne Haskins versus, say, someone like J.T. Barrett who scrambled a lot more?

• How OSU defensive lineman Nick Bosa’s absence due to a core muscle injury he sustained last month has impacted the Buckeyes' defense as a whole.

• What position or phase of the game Ohio State has had the most vulnerability.

• How Noon sees this game playing out.



Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.