Host Stu Jackson is joined by Baseball American national writer Teddy Cahill for perspective on IU baseball hiring Jeff Mercer as its head coach.

Among the topics discussed:

• Cahill's first impression of the hire.

• Why it was so important to hire someone with the depth of in-state connections that Mercer had.

• The defining characteristics of Mercer's Wright State teams over the last two years.

• The challenges or adjustments, if any, there will be for Mercer in making the jump from the Horizon League to the Big Ten.

• What Mercer must do to sustain the success Indiana has seen over the last five-plus years.

