Heard On The Hoosier: Baseball America's Teddy Cahill
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Host Stu Jackson is joined by Baseball American national writer Teddy Cahill for perspective on IU baseball hiring Jeff Mercer as its head coach.
Among the topics discussed:
• Cahill's first impression of the hire.
• Why it was so important to hire someone with the depth of in-state connections that Mercer had.
• The defining characteristics of Mercer's Wright State teams over the last two years.
• The challenges or adjustments, if any, there will be for Mercer in making the jump from the Horizon League to the Big Ten.
• What Mercer must do to sustain the success Indiana has seen over the last five-plus years.
Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.