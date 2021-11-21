WATCH: Mike Woodson discusses 76-44 win over Louisiana
Indiana head coach Mike Woodson spoke to the media following the team's 76-44 win over Louisiana on Sunday. Everything Woodson said can be watched in the video above.
(Video taken by TheHoosier.com)
----
