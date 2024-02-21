BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A student sat with one leg outstretched over the seat in front of him. In a normal year – rather, a more successful year – this generally isn’t possible. The student section inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, regarded as one of the conference’s largest and nation’s loudest, is typically standing room only. But this isn’t a successful year. Indiana is mere seconds away from suffering its third consecutive Big Ten loss, and this one will come to a team that was winless in road league games prior to Wednesday’s affair. This student is amongst few others who have stuck it out to the final buzzer, seeing a 15-point loss to Nebraska in all of its entirety. His face is long and blank, as if he’s all out of reactions to offer. Many others’ backs are turned when the horn does sound, filing out of the Hoosiers’ home fortress that has been an inviting arena for too many of its visitors this year. Now, Indiana has lost four home games in Big Ten play with just two such chances remaining. That's not satisfactory of a team that had higher aspirations for this campaign, but that's what this year has become. “You have to win at home in the Big Ten,” Indiana third-year head coach Mike Woodson said. “I said that when I first walked through this door. It’s always been that way. Figure the road out when you get there, but you can’t lose games at home.”

The faithful that pack these halls and provide the home court advantage capable of making a difference, the one that’s propelled Indiana to consistent prominence in the past, was once again left grasping at straws for something to get behind Wednesday night. Because on this evening, the building never once flirted with full capacity, and those in attendance voiced displeasures of the product presented to it were audible and frequent. They’ve not seen the product they’ve desired, and neither has Indiana. Nebraska’s modern, moving offense ran circles around the IU defense in the first stretch of play and hung 35 points on the scoreboard through the game’s first 12 minutes. The Cornhuskers were 14-of-22 from the field and 6-of-11 from three. That type of explosive offense has been foreign to this Indiana team all season. It’s embarrassing, one fan said to another. We’re getting run out of our own f—ing gym. That total ballooned to 51 by the end of the half, and Indiana trailed by 20. The boos rained torrentially. “I mean, it’s part of it,” senior guard Trey Galloway said when asked about the reactions. “I can’t worry about that. I got to worry about helping my team, and we got to be focused on each other and can’t worry about the outside noise. Just be a unit and stick together.”