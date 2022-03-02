Harper Jr. hits game-winner to sink Indiana 66-63 in Assembly Hall

Everyone named Trayce Jackson-Davis or Race Thompson struggled mightily on offense for Indiana. The supporting cast shot a combined 4-of-18 from the field. McConnell -- the likely Big Ten defensive player of the year -- was swarming on the perimeter, making life hard for Indiana.

Rutgers used a balanced scoring attack on the offensive end to challenge the Hoosiers. Omoruyi, Geo Baker, Caleb McConnell each scored six points in the first half, while Ron Harper Jr added five to make 23 of Rutgers' 25 first-half points.

However, Jackson-Davis's hot start didn't bury the Scarlet Knights. Omoruyi began to adapt on defense and dramatically slowed down the IU frontcourt. They switched to a zone defense that the Hoosiers struggled against the rest of the game.

Indiana bet that Rutgers couldn't guard Trayce Jackson-Davis in the post and were spot on. The Hoosiers force-fed their star the ball, and he scored nine points in under five minutes to start the game. Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi was frozen by Jackson-Davis's half-turns and hook shots with his back to the basket.

A game-winner from Ron Harper Jr. gave Rutgers a 66-63 victory over Indiana in what could be the nail in the coffin for IU's NCAA Tournament hopes.

Indiana's offensive struggles in the first half resulted in a 32-25 halftime lead that could have been much more. After Jackson-Davis's hot start, the Rutgers would finish the half outscoring the Hoosiers 19-18. The score at halftime was 32-25 Indiana.

That lead was quickly given away by a careless Indiana offense and missed rotation on defense. They turned the ball over four times in the first 15 minutes of the second half after committing just three turnovers in the first 20 minutes of the game. Missed rotations on the defensive end resulted in open looks from three for Harper Jr, and just like that, the Scarlet Knights took a 38-37 lead with 15:32 remaining.

It was at that point that Xavier Johnson stepped up just like he had in his previous two games. Two quick breakaway steals and a three-pointer gave him eight straight points for the Hoosiers and threw the momentum back in Indiana's favor.

Rutgers managed to battle back down 47-40 after Johnson's spurt with a 12-5 run of their own. The game would remain extremely close until the final buzzer.

Baker knocked down a contested three with just over two minutes remaining to put the Scarlet Knights up 57-56. As has been the case many times this season, Indiana found themselves unable to generate points inside two minutes. Omoruyi -- a 62% free-throw shooter -- knocked down four clutch free throws in a row to maintain the lead.

Just when the game seemed over, Paul Mulcahy took a swing at Johnson on an intentional foul with 19 seconds remaining. Mulcahy was assessed a Flagrant-2 foul and was ejected from the game. Indiana made their two free throws and got the ball down three.

Mike Woodson drew up a play for Parker Stewart despite his 1-of-7 shooting from deep on the night. Stewart missed, but Jackson-Davis hauled in the offensive rebound and kicked it out to him once more. Stewart cashed it in to tie the game with 10 seconds to go.

Harper Jr. marched up the court with the ball for Rutgers, gave Thompson a hesitation dribble, and buried a three right in his face with two seconds remaining. A tipped inbounds pass resulted in the clock expiring with a 66-63 Rutgers victory.

Outside of those first five minutes, Jackson-Davis struggled to make an impact. He would finish with just three attempts in the second half but still posted solid stats of 19 points and 9 rebounds on the night. Johnson also had a solid game, finishing with 13 points and three steals.

Ron Harper Jr. finished as Rutgers' leading scorer with 19 and the game-winner, but Omoruyi's defense was the highlight of the night for them. He finished with four blocks and one steal while affecting everything Indiana tried to do at the rim all evening.

Indiana's loss boils down to an inability to knock down open shots and win key, momentum-building plays. Whether it was giving up a loose ball, turning it over, or allowing an offensive rebound, the Hoosiers' momentum was never steady in this game.

A must-win game for the Hoosiers will wind up in the loss column. Many viewed this game as a play-in with both teams teetering on the edge of the NCAA Tournament picture. The Hoosiers could still boost their chances with a win at Purdue or a Big Ten tournament run, but that is easier said than done.