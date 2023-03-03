Adversity has largely avoided Teri Moren and her squad this season. A loss to Michigan State in East Lansing and a heave from Caitlin Clark have accounted for their only two losses on the season. Friday in Minneapolis, the Hoosiers stumbled upon a bout of adversity. The Spartans took the lead early and began to build on it leading by as much as 12 points with 5:14 left in the second half. "Halftime came at a good time for us, really just to sort of collect our thoughts and also make some adjustments," Big Ten Coach of the Year Teri Moren said postgame. "Not, I guess, strategically, just as much as our minds. I thought we were much better in the second half."

"Obviously we're not proud of how we came out in that first half," Mackenzie Holmes said. "I don't think any of us are... That's not going to fly down the stretch here in this Big Ten Tournament. So we've got to learn from it, and we've got to be better. But I think it's a special thing that we were able to come back from something like that. The last five minutes of the second period is where the climb began. The Hoosiers, led by Sara Scalia and Mackenzie Holmes, would begin to chip away at that 12-point lead, closing the gap to just six points by the time the halftime buzzer sounded.

They didn't need it for strategy, as Moren said. It was to regroup, to get back on track, to remember who they are as a team. "They realized that they were flat, and they realized that, in order to win championships, in order to advance in the NCAA Tournament, that there's a very thin line," Moren told reporters after Friday's game. "Today was a great lesson for us. Hopefully, we learned a lesson there, and tomorrow our start will be, I anticipate, a whole lot better." Scalia, a Minnesota native, tied the game at 49 in the third period. Yarden Garzon would hit from three just under a minute later to give Indiana a 52-49 advantage, their first lead since Holmes scored on the first possession of the game.

"Again, I think you saw Yarden step up," Moren said. "You obviously saw Sara Scalia...This is a balanced team. You guys know this." "This is a mature team. It's a balanced team. They like sharing the ball. The 15 turnovers are a little bit uncharacteristic... We've seen it throughout the entire year, I think, with just different pieces stepping up and providing scoring for us."

"Yeah, just kind of sticking with having confidence in my shot," Scalia said. "Obviously, I've put a lot of work in to pass up shots when I'm open. So I think that's just the biggest thing, is staying confident and trusting my shot. Eventually, it kind of showed there in the second half too." Guard Chloe Moore-McNeil trailed both Scalia and Holmes with 19 points, she made all of her attempts from beyond the arc and also converted 10 of her 12 free throws.