On the other block, Jackson-Davis is averaging 19.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.1 blocks per game this year. And, in Big Ten play those numbers rise to 21.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.5 blocks per game.

"I don't want to get caught up in the Trayce-Edey thing," Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said on Thursday. "They're both great players. They're playing well for both teams. We just got to see where it leads us."

Two players who are equally as dominant on the floor may not be the key to the game on Saturday, however.

A major reason for that is because of the play of each program's anchor in the paint. Purdue brings in National Player of the Year frontrunner in 7-foot-4 center Zach Eday. Indiana counters with 6-foot-9 forward Trayce Jackson-Davis who has played every bit of a First-Team All-American over the last month of the season.

Saturday's matchup between No. 1 Purdue and No. 21 Indiana ushers in the next part of the in-state rivalry but will be a rarity between the two programs at the same time. It will be just the third time since 2000 that both programs will be ranked in the top-25.

There is no question who the two best players on the floor will be. That part is clear. What will determine the outcome of the game will be the surrounding cast, however. Both teams bring in freshmen running the backcourt and for Purdue, it's two in-state guards who have played above and beyond what was expected of them this season.

6-foot-4 Fletcher Loyer is second on the team with 12.4 points per game and shooting 36.2 percent from three on 2.0 made 3s per game. In Big Ten play he shooting 40.3 percent on 2.1 made 3s per game.

6-foot point guard Braden Smith is third on the team with 9.5 points and is also averaging 4.3 assists to just 1.8 turnover per game. He also shoots 40 percent from three on 1.1 made 3s per game.

"They've done a tremendous job. I mean, what can you say? Playing with two freshmen and a big guy in the middle, that says a lot. Matt (Painter) has done a great job with his ballclub," Woodson said of Purdue. "They say you can't win with freshmen a lot of times in college basketball, but they're proving that they belong. They have a system that fits them and they're playing well."

For Indiana, Jalen Hood-Schifino has had his high moments this season and has raised his level of play since Xavier Johnson went down on Dec. 17 with a broken foot.

Indiana's entire perimeter play, however, has been inconsistent at best this season and are coming off of their worst game as a collective unit -- led by Hood-Schifino who was 1-of-14 from the floor in Tuesday's loss to Maryland.

"I look at our perimeter play the other night, we were 5 for 32. You're lucky to even be in the game," Woodson said. ". . . It's hard to beat teams when you go 5 for 32 with your perimeter play. Our perimeter play has been pretty good as of late. Five-game winning streak. Everybody was pitching in and doing their part. That's how it's got to be the rest of the way if we going to continue to win games."

Tamar Bates has struggled in the last month. He put together an 11-game span averaging 10.8 points and shooting 44.7 percent on 4.3 attempted 3s per game. Since then he's averaged 4.3 points on 28.6 percent from the floor overall in the last six games. He's gone scoreless in three of those games.

"We just got to get him in a good place mentally 'cause he can make shots. When he makes shots, we're pretty good," Woodson said of Bates.

Trey Galloway has three straight games with less than six points after scoring 10+ in three of the previous four games. Miller Kopp has scored more than six points just three times in the last 10 games.

On the season, Purdue is shooting 33.9 percent from three on 7.3 made 3s per game. For Indiana, it is at 38 percent on just 6.5 made 3s per game.

"My thing is, we got to just play him as hard as we can play him and make sure that the surrounding pieces don't go off, and see what happens," Woodson said of Edey. "We're going to have to play, too. Offensively we're going to have to make shots to keep them honest, as well. But our defense has got to be a signature coming into that game. We're going to have to defend and rebound with this team.

"I'm anxious to get to the game and see where we are against the No. 1 team in the nation."