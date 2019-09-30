As Indiana begins practice Monday, Indiana head coach Archie Miller announced that senior guard Devonte Green and junior guard Al Durham have been voted 2019-20 team captains by their teammates.

“Being a team captain comes with great responsibility,” Miller said in the release. “You lead by example on the floor every day with your work ethic and in the locker room by not being afraid to hold your teammates accountable in representing the standards we expect when you wear Indiana across your chest. Devonte and Al have earned the respect of their teammates and coaching staff.”

Green and Durham bring different perspectives to the program that Miller is beginning to see his system gain traction within. Green is carry over from the Rom Crean Era and was and will continue to be leaned on for offensive spark in the backcourt, and Durham committed to the Crean regime and decided to remain committed to a program that would actually be led by Archie Miller.

Durham got on the court consistently throughout his freshman year as well, and Green has played significant minutes in games Miller hopes to win in 2019-20.

Miller said during the Indiana media day that Durham will be relied upon more in the backcourt, as he splits point guard reps with sophomore guard Rob Phinesee.