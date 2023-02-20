“I was just so focused on the game, honestly,” Berger said. “I didn’t even realize when I came out that we had just won the championship. I think Mackenzie (Holmes) told me.”

That belief paid off and on Sunday, led to a Big Ten regular season championship -- the first since 1983 and just the second in program history.

"You have to have belief, and five years ago, six years ago maybe, she believed. In this program, she believed in me, and the vision," Moren said. "For that, I'll always be grateful because that's what it takes."

However, Berger believed in Indiana and more importantly, believed in Teri Moren and the foundation that had begun to be built.

When Berger committed to Indiana, the Hoosiers had appeared in just five NCAA Tournaments -- and just two in her lifetime. The program also had just two total NCAA Tournament wins.

"She will be the most skilled player I will ever coach," Moren told reporters on Sunday. "As far true overall skill, I don't know if I'll ever have the opportunity to coach a player like Grace with that overall skillset."

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- When Teri Moren saw Grace Berger first play, there was one thought that came to her mind.

It was an 83-60 win over rival-Purdue that gave Indiana its 26th win on the season -- stretching its program-record single-season win total to another game. Their 16th Big Ten win of the season matches a single-season program record set during the 2020-21 season. Indiana also finished the regular season with a perfect home record for first time since 2015-16.

And, it was all in front of a sellout crowd of 17,222 -- the fourth-biggest crowd in all of Women's Division One Basketball this season.

"It was really special for me," Berger said. "I've been a part of multiple teams that have had the chance to do it but have fallen just short so to be able to do it and win, it was really cool."

Berger had her ninth career double-double with 14 points and 10 assists -- already sitting at second in program history in career assists.

Indiana is ranked No. 2 in the country, has set four attendance records this season for home games and is a legit National Title contender.

And, none of that would be possible without the contributions and hard work of Berger.

"This program isn't what we're looking at today without Grace Berger, in particular," Moren said.

"She means everything to this program," Sydney Parrish added. "... she's a really special player... not a lot of players come around like her."

Indiana has made it to back-to-back Sweet Sixteens, including an Elite Eight in 2021. But, this year the goal was and still is higher.

And despite checking off one of the goals of a Big Ten Championship, there is still more that this team -- and Berger -- are after.

"To go out (at home) cutting the down the nets, something I've really been working for since my freshman year, you couldn't ask for a better ending," Berger said. "... It's really special, but I came back to do more than just win the regular season. We still realize that a lot of our goals are still ahead of us. We'll enjoy this one today, but we still have a lot of work to do."

"This group has continued to believe -- not just in Grace Berger, not only in this staff -- but they believe in each other," Moren added. "They have tremendous chemistry on and off the floor, which has been so cool to be a part of and so cool to watch.

"It's just one of those moments where you sit back and you go, 'That's what it's supposed to look like.'"