Gavitt Games 'impasse' could stem from expanding B1G conference schedules
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
Late last week, CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein reported that progress regarding the future of the annual Gavitt Tipoff Games had "hit an impasse" after the Big Ten and Big East, once thought to be making inroads toward an agreement to continue the event, now faced indecision.
The showdown, pairing opponents from the two conferences near the beginning of each season, had discussed multiple options on how to move forward with ensuring the future of the games – including opening the season with the matchups, involving more Big East teams in the games each season, and more.
This upcoming season is the last of the current model and features eight mid-November matchups. Last season, Indiana traveled to Xavier as a part of the games. Of the eight-game slate this year, the Hoosiers are not included.
Rothstein reported last week that conference officials were scheduled to have further discussions before coming to a final decision. As of Thursday, no official statement has been made regarding the matter.
However, in reporting on the Big East as a whole, NJ.com's Adam Zagoria provided some possible insight into why the Gavitt Games could be going away following the end of this season. One place to possibly point fingers? The Big Ten's upcoming expansion to 18 teams.
"With the league set to add UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington next season, it’s possible the Big Ten may go to a 22-game schedule," Zagoria said. "And if that happens, Big Ten schools would have less flexibility to schedule non-conference battles with leagues like the Big East."
The well-documented additions of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington to the conference landscape take effect at the beginning of August in 2024. Only recently have the decision makers figured out a scheduling model for football, the league's cash cow of a sport. But other tough decisions regarding the scheduling of sports that play more than once a week – especially the likes of Olympic sports and others – have yet to be determined. Basketball is no different.
"We need to figure out if we are going to 22 games," a Big Ten coach told Zagoria. "That's the major issue. Can't have Gavitt Games with a 22-game schedule."
The current model the league abides by plays 20 conference games. Teams play two conference games in the early days of December before finishing out their non-conference slate. Then, from the turn of the calendar on, the schools play out the final 18 games of their slate.
UCLA's Mick Cronin, who spoke to the Field of 68 on the topic of future schedules, mentioned that they don't have their schedules yet for the league, which puts a pause on future non-conference scheduling. "I don't know how many games we're going to play in the Big Ten," Cronin said. "Are we in the Gavitt Games or not?"
By adding two more conference games, the non-conference schedule for a team like Indiana would decrease from 10-11 games to eight or nine games, and could likely mean "softer" scheduling in the smaller allotment of tune-ups.
Also, while the Big Ten has been the most frequent customer in the recent rounds of conference realignment, the Big East has stood pat with 11 teams (and flirted with possibly losing more). While original discussions of extending the event included possibly scheduling all 11 Big East teams, thus leaving only three Big Ten teams out of the event, the gulf between members numbers-wise officially balloons to seven next season.
In speaking with Zagoria, one Big Ten coach said plainly, "I don't think we will do it anymore."
Nothing is certain at this point. But, the college basketball calendar could be on the verge of losing one of it's best early-season events.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board