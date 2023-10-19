Late last week, CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein reported that progress regarding the future of the annual Gavitt Tipoff Games had "hit an impasse" after the Big Ten and Big East, once thought to be making inroads toward an agreement to continue the event, now faced indecision.

The showdown, pairing opponents from the two conferences near the beginning of each season, had discussed multiple options on how to move forward with ensuring the future of the games – including opening the season with the matchups, involving more Big East teams in the games each season, and more.

This upcoming season is the last of the current model and features eight mid-November matchups. Last season, Indiana traveled to Xavier as a part of the games. Of the eight-game slate this year, the Hoosiers are not included.

Rothstein reported last week that conference officials were scheduled to have further discussions before coming to a final decision. As of Thursday, no official statement has been made regarding the matter.

However, in reporting on the Big East as a whole, NJ.com's Adam Zagoria provided some possible insight into why the Gavitt Games could be going away following the end of this season. One place to possibly point fingers? The Big Ten's upcoming expansion to 18 teams.

"With the league set to add UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington next season, it’s possible the Big Ten may go to a 22-game schedule," Zagoria said. "And if that happens, Big Ten schools would have less flexibility to schedule non-conference battles with leagues like the Big East."