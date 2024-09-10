Garcia discusses Indiana commitment
The Hoosiers managed to lock up a high-quality prospect from the Music City in the class of 2025 last spring when Pearl-Cohn High School (Tenn.) defensive lineman Kyler Garcia gave his verbal commi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news