Gameday Essentials: No. 17 Indiana at No. 18 Iowa

Indiana gets its 2021 season underway with a top-25 matchup on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Iowa comes in ranked No. 18 following a 6-2 season in 2020.

The Hoosiers come in ranked No. 17 after going 6-2 a season ago. It is the first time Indiana is ranked in the top-25 in both major preseason polls (USA Today, AP) since 1969.



IU looks for its first bowl victory since 1991.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 pm ET on Big Ten Network.