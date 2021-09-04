 TheHoosier - Gameday Essentials: No. 17 Indiana at No. 18 Iowa
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-04 10:02:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Gameday Essentials: No. 17 Indiana at No. 18 Iowa

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Indiana gets its 2021 season underway with a top-25 matchup on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Iowa comes in ranked No. 18 following a 6-2 season in 2020.

The Hoosiers come in ranked No. 17 after going 6-2 a season ago. It is the first time Indiana is ranked in the top-25 in both major preseason polls (USA Today, AP) since 1969.

IU looks for its first bowl victory since 1991.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 pm ET on Big Ten Network.

A review of the full week's coverage leading up to Indiana's season opener against Iowa. (IU Athletics)
A Look At Iowa

Early Look: Getting to know Iowa (PREM)

Behind Enemy Lines: Iowa (PREM)

Coach Take: Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz discusses Indiana (FREE)

A Look At The Matchup 

3 keys to an Indiana win over Iowa (PREM)

What makes Iowa a difficult opponent through the lens of Tom Allen (PREM)

WATCH: IU players preview season opener vs Iowa (FREE)

WATCH: Tom Allen previews Iowa (FREE)

WATCH: Tom Allen talks final prep ahead of Iowa matchup (FREE)

Game Preview: Indiana to face Iowa on the road in season opener (FREE)

Staff Picks: No. 17 Indiana vs No. 18 Iowa (FREE)


Other Storylines

High expectations, lofty goals surround Indiana program as season begins (FREE)

Indiana's 'chase' begins with tough road matchup against top-25 Iowa (FREE)

TheHoosier.com community can follow along in our Premium Live Game Thread

----

