TheHoosier - Gameday Essentials: No. 13 Indiana vs No. 23 Michigan

Gameday Essentials: No. 13 Indiana vs No. 23 Michigan
Indiana heads to week three and welcomes in Michigan to Memorial Stadium.
The Hoosiers are ranked No. 13, the highest ranking in program history since 1987. It's also their first 2-0 start in the Big Ten since 1991.
Michigan dropped to No. 23 in the the rankings after a shocking loss to Michigan State.
The kick is scheduled for 12:00 pm ET on FS1.
A Look At Michigan
A Look At The Matchup
Other Storylines
