Indiana goes on the road for the second time this season as it takes on Michigan State, looking to go to 4-0 on the season.

Indiana has wins over No. 8 Penn State, No. 23 Michigan and Rutgers.

Michigan State is just 1-2 on the season with a win over No. 13 Michigan, and losses against Rutgers and Iowa. In those two losses, the Spartans have committed 10 combined turnovers.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 pm ET on ABC.