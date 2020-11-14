 Gameday Essentials: No. 10 Indiana at Michigan State
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-14 07:08:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Gameday Essentials: No. 10 Indiana at Michigan State

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana goes on the road for the second time this season, looking to go to 4-0. (IU Athletics)
Indiana goes on the road for the second time this season, looking to go to 4-0. (IU Athletics)

Indiana goes on the road for the second time this season as it takes on Michigan State, looking to go to 4-0 on the season.

Indiana has wins over No. 8 Penn State, No. 23 Michigan and Rutgers.

Michigan State is just 1-2 on the season with a win over No. 13 Michigan, and losses against Rutgers and Iowa. In those two losses, the Spartans have committed 10 combined turnovers.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 pm ET on ABC.

A Look At Michigan State:

Early Look: Getting To Know Michigan State (PREM)

Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan State (PREM)

Coaches Talk: Tucker, Spartans Look To Keep Old Brass Spittoon From Indiana (FREE)

A Look At The Matchup:

Locker Room Talk: No. 10 Indiana at Michigan State (PREM)

Three And Out: Keys To An Indiana Win Over Michigan State (PREM)

WATCH: Tom Allen Talks Final Prep Ahead Of Michigan State (FREE)

Game Preview: No. 10 Indiana at Michigan State (FREE)

Staff Picks: No. 10 Indiana at Michigan State (FREE)

Other Storylines: 

For Penix, Redemption Awaits At Michigan State (PREM)

TheHoosier.com community can follow along in our Premium Live Game Thread.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}