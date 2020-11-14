Gameday Essentials: No. 10 Indiana at Michigan State
Indiana goes on the road for the second time this season as it takes on Michigan State, looking to go to 4-0 on the season.
Indiana has wins over No. 8 Penn State, No. 23 Michigan and Rutgers.
Michigan State is just 1-2 on the season with a win over No. 13 Michigan, and losses against Rutgers and Iowa. In those two losses, the Spartans have committed 10 combined turnovers.
Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 pm ET on ABC.
A Look At Michigan State:
