Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Ohio State
Indiana heads on the road to face No. 2 Ohio State as it looks to avoid a seven game losing streak.
The Hoosiers have lost six in a row, coming off of a 45-14 loss to Penn State, and have rarely been competitive over that time. QB Connor Bazelak returns as the starter but look for Dexter Williams to get some snaps as well.
Ohio State is looking to avoid any sort of letdown this week against Indiana following two tough games the last two week.
Kick is set for 12 pm ET on FOX.
A Look At Penn State
Early Look: Getting to know Ohio State
Opposing View: Ohio State HC Ryan Day Discusses Indiana
A Look At The Matchup
Coach Q&A: Chad Wilt and Walt Bell recap Penn State, look ahead to Ohio State
Coach Q&A: Tom Allen previews Ohio State
Staff Picks: Indiana vs Ohio State
Game Preview: Indiana vs. Ohio State - storylines, key players, how to watch
Other Storylines
Allen sees QB rotation as 'definitely part of the moving forward equation'
