Indiana heads on the road to face No. 2 Ohio State as it looks to avoid a seven game losing streak.

The Hoosiers have lost six in a row, coming off of a 45-14 loss to Penn State, and have rarely been competitive over that time. QB Connor Bazelak returns as the starter but look for Dexter Williams to get some snaps as well.

Ohio State is looking to avoid any sort of letdown this week against Indiana following two tough games the last two week.

Kick is set for 12 pm ET on FOX.