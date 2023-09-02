Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs. No. 3 Ohio State
Mercifully, the time for talk is over.
280 days have passed since Indiana football last took the gridiron to conclude the 2022 season, and opening kickoff is just a mere few hours away.
The Hoosiers welcome the No. 3-ranked team in the nation to Memorial Stadium on Saturday as the Ohio State Buckeyes march into Bloomington.
Indiana's starting QB is, to this point, unknown, and so too is the production of the over 50 new faces that comprise the Hoosier roster this season. The Buckeyes have their sights set on a Big Ten title and another CFP appearance, and their quest to Houston begins on Saturday.
Kick is set for 3:30 p.m. EST on CBS.
A look at Ohio State...
A look at the matchup...
Storylines
–––––
