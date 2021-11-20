 TheHoosier - Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Minnesota
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-20 08:45:27 -0600') }} football Edit

Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Minnesota

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Indiana faces Minnesota on Saturday, looking for its first win of conference play.

The Hoosiers will be honoring multiple players for senior day.

Kick is set for 3:30 pm ET on Big Ten Network.

Below is a recap of the week’s coverage.

A Look At Minnesota

Early Look: Getting to know Minnesota (PREM)

Behind Enemy Lines: Minnesota (PREM)

Coach Talk: Minnesota HC PJ Fleck discusses Indiana (FREE)

A Look At The Matchup

Three keys to an Indiana win over Minnesota (PREM)

WATCH: Tom Allen recaps Rutgers loss, previews Minnesota (FREE)

Preview: Indiana to face Minnesota at home on Senior Day (FREE)

Staff Picks: Indiana vs Minnesota (FREE)

----

