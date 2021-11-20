Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Minnesota
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana faces Minnesota on Saturday, looking for its first win of conference play.
The Hoosiers will be honoring multiple players for senior day.
Kick is set for 3:30 pm ET on Big Ten Network.
Below is a recap of the week’s coverage.
A Look At Minnesota
Early Look: Getting to know Minnesota (PREM)
Behind Enemy Lines: Minnesota (PREM)
A Look At The Matchup
Three keys to an Indiana win over Minnesota (PREM)
WATCH: Tom Allen recaps Rutgers loss, previews Minnesota (FREE)
Preview: Indiana to face Minnesota at home on Senior Day (FREE)
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.