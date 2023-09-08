Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs. Indiana State
Just six short days after Indiana and the top-5 Ohio State Buckeyes did battle in Bloomington, it's the Indiana State Sycamores' turn to come into Bloomington – this time on a Friday night.
The Hoosiers (0-1, 23-3 loss to Ohio State last week) and Sycamores (0-1, 27-0 loss to EIU last week) are set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. later this evening in Bloomington.
Both teams are looking to avoid an 0-2 start.
A look at Indiana State...
Early Look: Getting to know Indiana State
A look at the matchup...
Game Week Q&As:
– OC Walt Bell, DC Matt Guerrieri
– Players
Keys to the Game: Indiana vs. Indiana State
Staff Picks: Indiana vs. Indiana State
Game Preview: Indiana vs. Indiana State – storylines, how to watch
Storylines
Indiana DBs 'far from perfect,' but week one mentality sets strong base
Indiana defensive transfers provide hope despite loss to Ohio State
–––––
