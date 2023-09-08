News More News
ago football Edit

Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs. Indiana State

Your one-stop shop for quality meats and seafood, bakery items and a steakhouse!
Your one-stop shop for quality meats and seafood, bakery items and a steakhouse!
Mason Williams • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@mvsonwilliams

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.

Just six short days after Indiana and the top-5 Ohio State Buckeyes did battle in Bloomington, it's the Indiana State Sycamores' turn to come into Bloomington – this time on a Friday night.

The Hoosiers (0-1, 23-3 loss to Ohio State last week) and Sycamores (0-1, 27-0 loss to EIU last week) are set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. later this evening in Bloomington.

Both teams are looking to avoid an 0-2 start.

A look at Indiana State...

Early Look: Getting to know Indiana State

A look at the matchup...

Game Week Q&As:

HC Tom Allen

OC Walt Bell, DC Matt Guerrieri

Players

Keys to the Game: Indiana vs. Indiana State

Staff Picks: Indiana vs. Indiana State

Game Preview: Indiana vs. Indiana State – storylines, how to watch

Storylines

Indiana DBs 'far from perfect,' but week one mentality sets strong base

Indiana defensive transfers provide hope despite loss to Ohio State

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}