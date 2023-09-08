Just six short days after Indiana and the top-5 Ohio State Buckeyes did battle in Bloomington, it's the Indiana State Sycamores' turn to come into Bloomington – this time on a Friday night.

The Hoosiers (0-1, 23-3 loss to Ohio State last week) and Sycamores (0-1, 27-0 loss to EIU last week) are set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. later this evening in Bloomington.

Both teams are looking to avoid an 0-2 start.