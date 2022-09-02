Indiana gets its 2022 season started on Friday against Big Ten foe Illinois as the Illini travel to Bloomington.

Indiana is coming off of a 2-10 season in 2021, going winless in the Big Ten.

Illinois is coming off of a 38-6 win over Wyoming in week 0 last week. Illinois went 5-7 in 2021 in its first season under head coach Bret Bielema.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 pm ET on FS1 on Friday night.