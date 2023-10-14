Gameday Essentials: Indiana at No. 2 Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Indiana is fresh off the bye week and on the road for the second time in Big Ten play, facing their tallest task of the season in the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines.
The Hoosiers (2-3, 0-2 in Big Ten play) and Wolverines (6-0, 3-0) are on the national stage Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon eastern on FOX as Big Noon Kickoff is in Ann Arbor.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the week seven clash:
A look at the Wolverines...
Early Look: Getting to know No. 2 Michigan
Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan
A look at the matchup...
Q&As:
– Tom Allen's Monday Presser, Thursday Zoom
– Rod Carey introduced as new offensive coordinator
– Players: Lucas, Blidi, McCulley
– Opposing View: Jim Harbaugh discusses Indiana
Game Preview: Indiana at No. 2 Michigan – storylines, how to watch
Staff Picks: Indiana at No. 2 Michigan
Keys to the Game: Indiana at No. 2 Michigan
Other storylines...
In Rod Carey, Indiana needs deviation from past continuity
Big Ten football mid-season poll from Rivals.com publishers
Tom Allen provides health updates ahead of clash with No. 2 Michigan
What to expect from Indiana offense following Carey, Fuente additions
–––––
