ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Indiana is fresh off the bye week and on the road for the second time in Big Ten play, facing their tallest task of the season in the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines.

The Hoosiers (2-3, 0-2 in Big Ten play) and Wolverines (6-0, 3-0) are on the national stage Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon eastern on FOX as Big Noon Kickoff is in Ann Arbor.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the week seven clash: