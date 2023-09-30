Gameday Essentials: Indiana at Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Indiana enters into week five looking to pick themselves up from a performance that, although resulted in a win over the Akron Zips under the lights at Memorial Stadium, felt like a loss.
The Hoosiers travel on the road for their first true test in a non-neutral or home environment, entering College Park for a date with the undefeated Maryland Terrapins.
Here's what you need to know heading into the contest:
A look at the Terrapins...
Early Look: Getting to know Maryland
Behind Enemy Lines: Maryland
A look at the matchup…
Q&As
– Tom Allen's Monday Presser, Thursday Zoom
– Walt Bell and Matt Guerrieri
Game Preview: Indiana at Maryland
Staff Picks: Indiana at Maryland
Keys to the Game: Indiana at Maryland
Storylines to monitor…
Turner, Henderson turn to faith, each other in Indiana backfield
Through four games, defense keeping door open for Hoosier offense
–––––
