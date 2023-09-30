COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Indiana enters into week five looking to pick themselves up from a performance that, although resulted in a win over the Akron Zips under the lights at Memorial Stadium, felt like a loss.

The Hoosiers travel on the road for their first true test in a non-neutral or home environment, entering College Park for a date with the undefeated Maryland Terrapins.

Here's what you need to know heading into the contest: