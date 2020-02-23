Indiana welcomes No. 9 Penn State into Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, as the Hoosiers look to compound a win on top of their road victory at Minnesota. Penn State is coming off a loss to Illinois that broke an eight-game winning streak. The Nittany Lions are in the middle of their third 20-win season of the 21st Century.

