News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-23 10:07:24 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Game Thread: Indiana vs. Penn State

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

SPECIAL OFFER: get a $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription!

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Indiana welcomes No. 9 Penn State into Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, as the Hoosiers look to compound a win on top of their road victory at Minnesota. Penn State is coming off a loss to Illinois that broke an eight-game winning streak. The Nittany Lions are in the middle of their third 20-win season of the 21st Century.

Follow along with live updates and contribute to the conversation at TheHoosier.com's premium basketball forum or at this link.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}