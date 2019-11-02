Game Thread: Indiana vs. Northwestern
Indiana takes on a struggling 1-6 Northwestern team after a two-game road stint that included wins at Maryland and Nebraska to reach bowl eligibility the earliest it has since 1993.
With more quarterback questions on both teams, the status of the offenses is unknown leading up to kickoff, but Northwestern might have the greatest parity between its offense and defense than any other program in the country.
