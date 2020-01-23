Indiana swept Michigan State last season despite not qualifying for the NCAA Tournament, and with all of their potential bad losses in the rearview and the last four ranked opponents defeated in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, th eHoosiers have another chance to get the toughest stretch of their scheduled off to a good start.

Preview reading:

Before The Tip: Indiana vs. Michigan State

Walkthrough: Michigan State

KenPom Preview: Michigan State

Follow along with live updates and contribute to the conversation at TheHoosier.com's premium basketball forum or at this link.