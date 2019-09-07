Game Thread: Indiana vs. Eastern Illinois
After a 34-24 victory against Ball State at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana hosts Eastern Illinois in its home opener.
Follow along in our game thread linked below.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
The narrative surrounding Indiana Football since the 34-24 Ball State win to open the 2019 season has been the improvements the Hoosiers can make between Week One and Week Two.
Tom Allen and the Hoosiers have a favorable opponent to display those improvements too, as they welcome in Eastern Illinois, who finished the 2018 season 3-8 in the FCS and trot out a new system under first-year head coach Adam Cushing.
Follow along with the game, set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET in Bloomington, at this link.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.