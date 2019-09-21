Game Thread: Indiana vs. Connecticut
Follow along with Indiana's final non-conference game against Connecticut at TheHoosier.com's premium football forum.
Indiana comes into its final non-conference game of the 2019 season desperately needing a win similar to its 52-0 win over Eastern Illinois after Ohio State flipped the script on the Hoosiers and served up the biggest loss of the Tom Allen Era in week three.
Connecticut comes into the game looking to make drastic improvements to the worst defense in FBS history in 2018.
Follow along at TheHoosier.com's premium football thread or at this link.
For reading before the game, check the links below.
"Enough is Enough": IU addresses its faults before and during Ohio State -- Link
Hoosiers search for answers in the run game before Big Ten play -- Link
Before The Snap: Indiana vs. Connecticut -- Link
Ten things to know about Connecticut -- Link
