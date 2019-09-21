Follow along with Indiana's final non-conference game against Connecticut at TheHoosier.com 's premium football forum.

Indiana comes into its final non-conference game of the 2019 season desperately needing a win similar to its 52-0 win over Eastern Illinois after Ohio State flipped the script on the Hoosiers and served up the biggest loss of the Tom Allen Era in week three.

Connecticut comes into the game looking to make drastic improvements to the worst defense in FBS history in 2018.

