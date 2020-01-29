News More News
Game Thread: Indiana at Penn State

Taylor Lehman
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

After dropping the second of its two home games since its last road contest, Indiana will take on No. 24 Penn State to kick off a two-game effort to crack the Associated Press Top-25, as Penn State, Ohio State and Indiana are all within the 24-30 spots.

Preview reading:

Walkthrough: at Penn State

KenPom Preview: Penn State

Heat Check: Rob Phinisee leads offensive outburst against Maryland

Follow along with live updates and contribute to the conversation at TheHoosier.com's premium basketball forum or at this link.

