This game provides Indiana a chance to get back on track and get a much needed win under their belt.

The 18th ranked Badgers, led by eighth-year head coach Greg Gard, sport an 11-4 record and a 3-2 mark in B1G play. The game will mark the fourth ranked opponent for IU this season.

Indiana returns home to face a Wisconsin Badger team that is also desperate for a win after losing their last two games in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers enter today on a three-game losing streak and have not played their best basketball as of late.

Indiana is just 3-16 record all time against a ranked Wisconsin squad when playing as an unranked team. All three victories came in Bloomington with the most recent coming in a 75-73 result on Feb. 26, 2019.

Indiana holds a 96-80 lead over Wisconsin. The Badgers have claimed the win in 24 of the last 27 games in the series dating back to the start of the 2007-08 season.

The Hoosiers fell in a pair of five-point losses to the Badgers a season ago. Indiana held the lead for 63 total minutes in the two games. Jackson-Davis averaged 19.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.0 blocks in the two games.

The last time Indiana faced off against Wisconsin was last season on February 15th. The Hoosiers lost 74-69 at home. Former Badger guard Johnny guard Johnny Davis lead Wisconsin with 30 points. Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis also had 30 points.

Miller Kopp

Senior forward Miller Kopp continues to be a very controversial figure amongst the Indiana fanbase. The play that has been shown of him as of late, has not helped him get in the good graces of Indiana fans.

In the three-game losing streak that Indiana is currently on, Kopp has only averaged 3.7 attempts and just 2.3 threes per game. As someone that is labeled as "the shooter" for this Indiana ball club, a low attempt rate like that will simply not cut it.

Now, if you are actually watching the game, you will notice there has not been a lot of opportunity for him to get looks. Kopp is not a player that is going to create his own shot thus it is up to Mike Woodson and the rest of the Indiana offense to get things going for him. The Hoosiers' offense, for some reason, has not been set up to get shooters going.

Kopp started the season off really well, but as of late, he just simply has not done enough on both ends of the floor for the Indiana fans to get back on his good side. Indiana needs more production of him in order for the Hoosiers get back to their winning ways.

Defense is still a major issue

This has become a reoccurring theme in these previews but it is still one of the more baffling things about this Indiana team regarding their defensive play, or lack there of. You can only keep asking yourself "why?"

Indiana's defense was once again torched by their opponent. Penn State got an astonishing 31 shot attempts from behind the arc and were able to knock down 18 of them. Indiana has had a real problem of over helping as well the straight-line drives just killing them.

At the end of the day, defense is about heart, effort, and execution. Whatever Indiana is game planning on the defensive end, is simply not working right now. You can blame the coaches or the players, but at the end of the day, Indiana needs to get their strength back on that end. The outcome of these last three games may have been a bit different if they weren't giving up large amount of points on easy looks.

A win goes a long way...

Need more be said? A home win versus a ranked Wisconsin team might finally get Indiana's confidence back up.

The Badgers have, for the most part, have had Indiana's number as of late. Everyone knows about the win-streak Wisconsin has on the Hoosiers at the Kohl Center, but luckily Indiana only plays them once this season and they get them at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers, however, have already proven that the "home-court advantage" is not a strength as they shown in the Northwestern loss earlier this week.

Plain-and-simple, Indiana desperately needs a win here. They have to protect home court moving forward. Wisconsin comes into this game having last their last two games so you know the Badgers are desperate to get one as well.

At the end of the day, it comes down to who wants it more. This Indiana team has to show some fight here, they just have to or this season could be officially over. A win here goes a long way.