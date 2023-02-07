The Big Ten Conference basketball season continues and the No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers host another home game after coming off their biggest win of the season vs No. 1 Purdue.

Indiana claimed the first six games of the series with Rutgers, including the first five as Big Ten foes. However, since the 2018 Big Ten Tournament, the Scarlet Knights have won eight of the last nine matchups against the Hoosiers. RU has won six-straight games in the series over IU.

Indiana last played Rutgers earlier this season in Piscataway on Dec. 3 where the Hoosiers fell 63-48. The Big Ten-opening loss marked the first of the 2022-23 season for the Hoosiers. Senior forward Miller Kopp matched his career high with five made 3-point shots. He tallied a team-high 21 points to go along with three rebounds in the loss.

Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said this past weekend that starting forward Mawot Mag will be “out for a bit” following his knew injury he suffered in Saturday’s win over Michigan State.

He participated in warmups and was a 'game time decision' but did not play vs Purdue. His status is unknown at this time.

Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo was seen out of his walking boot that he had been in the previous two games. Per IU, Geronimo had aggravated a previous injury to his left leg. Mike Woodson confirmed that his injury was a calf strain.

Indiana sophomore center Logan Duncomb has missed the last few games due to a n 'major' sinus infection, Mike Woodson confirmed. His status for tonight's game is unknown.

"If you ask Xavier, he thinks he can play tomorrow. Listen, I've been around basketball a long time. That's impossible. The guy broke his foot. I'm not using that in a negative way. I wish he could play tomorrow. But I don't know."

"He's been out there trying to shoot a little bit. He just got out of the boot. I mean, I just don't know. It's hard to say when he's going to actually be back.

Johnson is officially out of his boot, but they are not rushing things.

Indiana senior guard Xavier Johnson remains out following surgery on his broken right foot. However, Johnson has been seen participating in early warmups dressed in uniform before he switched to street clothes. He could return as early as today at the earliest today.

Indiana's defense is back to it's normal, aggressive ways

Ever since Indiana decided to get back to their elite defensive ways, they have won some big time games. The proof? Just look at what they did vs No. 1 Purdue.

To a team that only averages 11.0 turnovers per game, the Hoosiers forced 16 total turnovers vs Purdue, which was only the second most time that has happened for Purdue this year. Their defense turned into offense as they scored 20 points off those turnovers.

When Indiana's defense is clicking, they play at a whole different level. The fouls are still concerning, but the defense is as aggressive as it needs to be.

"I just thought our pressure early put us in a different place defensively," said Mike Woodson after the Purdue game. "Their team, they rarely turn the ball over. But I just thought our pressure allowed them to make mistakes, and we doubled Edey some early; that helped us, I thought. But I just thought the game plan was perfect and now this is behind us and we've got to start thinking about Rutgers."

Kaleb Banks may have carved out a role for himself

Ever since Jordan Geronimo went down with his calf injury, and Logan Duncomb being unavailable, Mike Woodson and staff have been forced to change up the rotation of the front court. With that, freshman forward Kaleb Banks has had a few opportunities and he has taken full advantage of those.

While he only played a total of seven minutes, he led the team in offensive rebounds and added four points. He was using his IQ and high athleticism to make plays when Indiana needed him to.

It is hard to say whether Banks will continue to have this type of role once Geronimo returns. Banks versatility gives Indiana options to use him at either the 3 or 4. If his last few games are any indication, he can give the Hoosiers valuable minutes moving forward.

Avoid a letdown game, get Trayce Jackson-Davis his first win over Rutgers

For the second time this season, Rutgers gets Indiana right after the Hoosiers get an emotional win. Earlier this year, Indiana defeated North Carolina and turned right around and got 'punk'd' at Rutgers as many would say.

It has been no secret, Indiana has not been able to defeat Rutgers for the last four years. Trayce Jackson-Davis continues to make that clear when ever Rutgers is brought up around him. It is something he desperately wants to get accomplished before his time with Indiana comes to an end.

The Hoosiers have a golden opportunity here to knock off one of their biggest kryptonites as they play in their second straight home game. Not only would a win here finally give Trayce Jackson-Davis that satisfaction, it would bump the Hoosiers to an 8-5 Big Ten record. They have to bring it on the defensive end once again.

"Just our defensive intensity, honestly," said Jackson-Davis after the Purdue win. "They are a great team and they play very, very hard on defense and they kind of bring that trap kind of like Purdue did today. We have to make adjustments and watch film and get ready for them tomorrow."