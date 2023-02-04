The Boilermakers, led by 18-year head coach Matt Painter, enter the matchup with a 22-1 record and a 11-1 mark in B1G play. Purdue is ranked No. 1 in both the AP and Coaches Poll.

Today is not like any other game however as in-state rival, Purdue, comes into Bloomington and what will be Indiana's biggest game of the season.

The Big Ten Conference basketball season continues and the No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers return home after picking up a road loss to Maryland.

The two programs have met 16 previous times with both teams ranked inside the top-25 of the Associated Press. IU holds a record of 11-5 in the ranked matchups, including three-straight games dating back to Feb. 29, 2000. Ten of the games have been played at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. No. 21 Indiana defeated No. 16 Purdue by a score of 77-73 on Feb. 20, 2016 in the last matchup of ranked rivals.

Purdue would later on get their win back later on in the season defeating Indiana 69-67 behind Eric Hunter Jr.'s 17 points.

Indiana snapped a nine-game losing streak to Purdue last season when the Hoosiers defeated the Boilermakers 68-65 behind senior guard Rob Phinisee scored 20 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 17 seconds on the clock. It was head coach Mike Woodson’s first signature victory in collegiate basketball.

For the 216th time in program history, Indiana will take on archrival Purdue. The Boilermakers hold a 125-90 advantage in the series, the most victories of any opponent against the Hoosiers. No team has appeared on IU’s schedule more often than Purdue.

"With Geronimo, I think he shot a little bit yesterday," said Woodson. He's had a calf strain. That's what's keeping him out. . . I mean, I've known players that have had calf problems, and that's something you can't mess around with or you can be out for a longer period of time if you come back too soon."

Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo was seen in a walking boot in the previous two games. Per IU, Geronimo had aggravated a previous injury to his left leg. Mike Woodson confirmed that his injury was a calf strain. His status is unknown at this time.

Indiana sophomore center Logan Duncomb has missed the last few games due to a n 'major' sinus infection, Mike Woodson confirmed. His status for tonight's game is unknown.

"If you ask Xavier, he thinks he can play tomorrow. Listen, I've been around basketball a long time. That's impossible. The guy broke his foot. I'm not using that in a negative way. I wish he could play tomorrow. But I don't know."

"He's been out there trying to shoot a little bit. He just got out of the boot. I mean, I just don't know. It's hard to say when he's going to actually be back.

Woodson did confirm, however, that Johnson is out of his boot, but they are not rushing things.

Indiana senior guard Xavier Johnson remains out following surgery on his broken right foot. However, Johnson has been seen participating in early warmups dressed in uniform before he switched to street clothes. He could return as early as today at the earliest today.

How do you stop Zach Edey?

That is the one question that many are asking. The simple answer is, you probably won't be able to.

It will, however, be interesting how Mike Woodson and Indiana decide to play Edey. Nearly every team that Purdue has played, Edey has been the victim of a double-team. Indiana, very rarely ever double-teams opponents.

Just as Trayce Jackson-Davis is the guy for Indiana, Zach Edey is the same for Purdue. The big man is going to get his just like Jackson-Davis is. For Indiana, it all about making sure the other Boilermakers don't beat you.

"They got other supporting pieces around Edey that have played well this year," said Mike Woodson. "It's a double hit. I mean, you got to lock in to Edey. I thought last year we played him well.

"He's playing more minutes this year. He is the guy. They have the other big guy that they had, Wills I think, last year along with him."

"I'm watching film and watching other teams play him. I mean, he's a tough matchup for anybody. We just got to make sure that he doesn't go off, and try to play him as tough as we can."

Guards have to step up and produce

The guards for Indiana are the key here if the Hoosiers want to have a chance to get the major upset today. As it was apparent last game at Maryland, poor guard play really hampers this Indiana.

You could make the strong case that ever since Xavier Johnson went down, the guard play from Indiana has been inconsistent. After dropping 24 points vs Ohio State, Jalen Hood-Schifino would turn around and shoot 1-of-14 in the last game. Tamar Bates has his ups and downs way too often. Trey Galloway, while always playing hard, passes up on too many opportunities and struggled with fouls.

The guys out in the perimeter have to produce, or Indiana is going to get run out of the gym. The guard play is the x-factor vs Purdue.

"I look at our perimeter play the other night, we were 5 for 32, You're lucky to even be in the game," said Mike Woodson. "Obviously our defense was okay. You hold them to 30, 20 something from the three, that's why you were in the game."

"It's hard to beat teams when you go 5 for 32 with your perimeter play. Our perimeter play has been pretty good as of late. Five-game winning streak. Everybody was pitching in and doing their part. That's how it's got to be the rest of the way if we going to continue to win games."

Biggest game of the season

Need more be said? Indiana has had many "big games" but none of them compare to the magnitude of this one. The Indiana-Purdue rivalry is always going to be a showdown, but this one just feels special.

For the first time since 2016, the two programs are ranked. It is also just the 17th time in the 217 times that these two blue bloods have squared off.

After a rocky start in January, Indiana finally got back on track and got above .500 in the Big Ten. Purdue, although at times they have shown they are beatable, have only lost one game this year.

The Hoosiers have a monster opportunity to add to their season resume here. It will be the biggest win of the season if Indiana can hold and protect the home floor.

"The rivalry is just what it is, man," said Mike Woodson. "I mean, they have their fan base, and we have our fan base. The games have been pretty competitive. I know last year both games were very, very competitive games. I can't help but think Saturday's going to be a competitive game, as well, when we go up to Purdue."