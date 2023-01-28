The Buckeyes, led by sixth-year head coach Chris Holtman, enter the primetime matchup with an 11-9 record and a 3-6 mark in B1G play. OSU has lost six of seven games.

The Big Ten Conference basketball season continues and Indiana is back at home to face the Ohio State Buckeyes. Indiana is staring at a possible five-game winning streak if they can protect home court tonight.

The Hoosiers hold a 109-88 edge over the Buckeyes in a series that dates back to 1905. The 197-game series marks the second-most games played between IU and a single opponent, trailing only Purdue (215 games).

Head coach Mike Woodson averaged 20.3 points in his eight career games against the Buckeyes. He scored in double figures in all 60 games played against Big Ten Conference opponents in his storied Hoosier career.

The last time Indiana faced off against Ohio State was on February 21st last year where the Buckeyes won 80-69 in overtime. Trayce Jackson-Davis would lead Indiana with 13 points, 0 rebounds, and 1 blocked shot.

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson missed last game due to recovering from COVID. He status for tonight's game is unknown at this time.

Indiana sophomore center Logan Duncomb was out last game due to a non-COVID illness. His status for tonight's game is unknown.

Indiana senior guard Xavier Johnson remains out following surgery on his broken right foot. Woodson confirmed that he is still rehabbing and has not returned to practice.

Miller Kopp needs to continue to make winning plays

It may not show up in the box score, but Miller Kopp has been playing with some swagger and leadership these past few games. He is talking on defense and doing all the dirty work for this Indiana team.

What does show up in the stat sheet, however, was that he was finally able to get some shots off at Minnesota shooting 4-of-9 from the field and ending up with 11 points. Kopp made some clutch shots and plays with one of those being the huge defensive rebound to seal the game up.

Kopp is a streaky player. There are going to be nights where he shoots a ton and score or there are going to be nights where he does not get anything to fall. The important thing for Kopp is always bring that leadership and swagger game-in and game-out moving forward.

Whether you believe it or not, he is an important piece to this Indiana ball club.

Jalen Hood-Schifino needs a bounce back game

Just from looking back at this last two games, Jalen Hood-Schfino has hit a little wall after playing very well since taking over as the lead guard spot. In both of Indiana's wins over Michigan State and Minnesota, Hood-Schifino has totaled just eight points on 3-of-17 from the field and 0-of-6 from three.

Luckily, guys like Tamar Bates and Trey Galloway has stepped up when the freshman guard struggled but Hood-Schifino has got to get out of this slump because Indiana needs his elite guard play badly.

Luckily, it should not be too much longer before Xavier Johnson returns and Hood-Schfino will have some of that pressure taken off of him. Every freshman gets in a slump throughout the college basketball season so expect Hood-Schifino to have a breakout game soon.

Once he cleans up the forced shots and turnovers, he will be just fine.

Continue this winning streak in the January, because a tough February is coming

What a long month January has been, especially for this Indiana team. While hope seemed all but lost earlier this month, the Hoosiers can now call themselves ones of the hottest teams not only in the Big Ten, but in the entire country having won their last four games by mostly convincing fashion.

It is good that Indiana was able to get this momentum back because with just two games left in the month, Indiana needs all the wins they can get because a brutal February awaits with two meetings with Purdue, a meeting with Rutgers, trips to both Michigan and Michigan State and much more.

Indiana has a huge opportunity to extend this winning streak to 5 with a victory over a struggling Ohio State team at home. From this point out, protecting home court is a must.