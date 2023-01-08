The Wildcats, led by 10th-year head coach Chris Collins, enter the game with an 11-3 record and a 2-1 mark in B1G play. Northwestern has earned victories in six of the team’s last seven games.

While the hope that fans had for this Indiana is slowly starting to diminish, the Hoosiers have a chance to get back on the right track and getting a win over Northwestern at home would shine some positivity into this program.

This was the dreaded game that saw multiple players suspended for breaking team rules so Indiana came into that game with a depleted roster. That game saw three Indiana players score in double-figures With Race Thompson leading with 14 points and both Trayce Jackson-Davis and Trey Galloway adding 13 points.

The last time Indiana played Northwestern was last season in Evanston on February 8th where the Hoosiers lost 59-51.

Indiana senior forward Race Thompson was the latest Hoosier to catch the injury bug on this team. In the Iowa game, his right leg was rolled up on early in the first half and he was in visibly in significant pain. He remained out for that entire game and was seen on crutches and ice on his right knee. It was announced on Saturday that he is indefinitely.

Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis did return for his multiple week break and played nearly the entire game at Iowa but was visibly in pain in his lower back. While at this time he is expected to play, his injury is going to be something to monitor all season.

Indiana is still battling with injuries and seems to just be worse and worse each passing game.

Jordan Geronimo, Malik Reneau have to step up, period

The way things look at this very moment, sixth-year senior forward Race Thompson is going to be out for an extended period of time. While that is heartbreaking to think about given how much Thompson means to this Indiana team, as Mike Woodson likes to say when his starters are unavailable, it is next man up.

When you think of the guys now that will have to make up the production that is lost with Thompson being out, those two players are Jordan Geronimo and Malik Reneau. This year, both players have been extremely inconsistent after showing so much promise in the past.

In the game at Iowa, neither Geronimo nor Reneau showed much promise as guys ready to step up. With them now going to be playing extended minutes and one of them likely to be thrust into the starting front court with Trayce Jackson-Davis, now is the time for them to play up to their potential. Jackson-Davis can absolutely not do it by himself.

Jalen Hood-Schifino looks to be ready to lead the backcourt now

We are now 3 games in with Indiana playing without senior guard Xavier Johnson and with freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schfino. As it looks right now, you can say with confidence Hood-Schifino has shown he was ready to step up and lead the back court of this Indiana team.

In Indiana game at Iowa, Hood-Schifino extended his streak of 15-point games to three with a season-high 21 points and 9 assists. He knocked down a career-high five 3-pointers in the loss as well.

While the turnovers and "freshman mistakes" still might worrisome, Hood-Schifino has played like an NBA pro point guard. He has shown that he can step up and make plays when the Hoosiers need him to. The backcourt rotation of Hood-Schifino, Tamar Bates, and Trey Galloway is in good hands with Johnson continuing to heal.

Take this one game at a time

Right now, it is understandable to feel like a lack of hope with this Indiana squad. They have not looked as spectacular as many thought they would on both ends of the floor and the injuries just keep pilling up.

At this point in the season, it is important for this Indiana team to take it one game at a time. While it may not look like it right now, this Indiana team still has a chance to finish in the top 3-5 in the Big Ten as with what we have seen in this year, the conference is wide open.

Getting a home win against Northwestern would be a great start for Indiana build up some momentum and get back to .500 in the conference. This is a game Indiana has to take care of business and win.