BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Following a season-opening win on Thursday evening against Eastern Illinois, No. 9 Indiana hits the west coast for an early-season ranked matchup with No. 15 Stanford inside Maples Pavilion. 10th year head coach Teri Moren picked up her 400th career win, as graduate forward Mackenzie Holmes moved into third on Indiana's all-time scoring list in the Hoosiers' 96-43 win over Eastern Illinois.

The Hoosiers (1-0, 0-0 in Big Ten play) take on the Cardinals (1-0, 0-0 in Pac-12 play) for the 4th meeting all-time in the history of the two programs on Sunday at 5pm ET. With a touch, early-season challenge awaiting the Hoosiers in California, here's everything you need to know about Indiana's opponent, the Stanford Cardinals.

Opponent Profile

Head Coach: Tara VanDerveer (39th season at Stanford, 45th season overall) Career Record: 1,035-214 (.829) at Stanford, 1,187-265 (.817) overall When Indiana takes on Stanford on Sunday, the Hoosiers will be squaring off against a familiar face on the opposition sideline. VanDerveer played at Indiana from 1973-1975, leading the Hoosiers to a AIAW Final Four in 1973. In 1995, Vanderveer was inducted into the Indiana University Athletics Hall of Fame. At Stanford, VanDerveer is 2-0 all-time against her alma mater. With her 1,187 career wins, VanDerveer is the winnignest coach in women's college basketball history. VanDerveer is closing in on Mike Krzyzewski’s 1,202 wins, the most wins as a coach in college basketball history (men's or women's). It's expected that VanDerveer, a 5-time national coach of the year most recently in 2021, has more wins to her name than 355 of the NCAA’s 360 Division I programs. She has accounted for 1,035 of Stanford’s 1,211 total victories since the Cardinals first varsity season in 1975. Prior to assuming the head coaching job at Stanford, VanDerveer spent time as the head coach at Idaho and Ohio State.

Last Season

Last season Stanford went 29-6 and 15-3 in conference play, winning a share of the Pac-12 Regular Season Title. The Cardinals went 17-2 at home a season ago. Stanford failed to make a run in the postseason, exiting both the Pac-12 Tournament and the NCAA Tournament with second round losses. The Cardinals were a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, losing to No. 8 seeded Ole Miss in the round of 32. Last season marked the first time since 2007 that the Cardinals failed to make it out of the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Against ranked opponents last season, Stanford went 10-3. Some of those ranked wins include a road win over then-No. 8 UCLA and road wins over ranked Arizona and Colorado squads. The Cardinals held the largest average margin of victory in a loaded Pac 12 conference and held teams to a Pac-12-best 33% shooting from the field.

This Season

The Cardinals enter their 50th season of women's basketball ranked No 15 in the AP poll, making it 24 consecutive seasons now the Cardinals have found themselves ranked in the preseason poll. Stanford has been ranked inside the top 15 in every AP poll for the past 98 weeks, dating back to March of 2018. That is the second-longest active streak in the country, only behind UConn's 354 consecutive weeks of being ranked inside the top 15. Both the media and the coaches have Stanford projected to finish third in the Pac-12 this season according to the conferences preseason polls. From last year's squad, Stanford returns four starters. The Cardinals bring back 59% of its minutes played, 59% of its points, and 55% of its assists from last year's team. Stanford is led by senior forward Cameron Brink. Brink, a preseason All-American, is the team's leading scorer and rebounder from last season. The Beaverton, Oregon native was named to the preseason watch lists for the Naismith Trophy (player of the year), the Wade Trophy (best upperclassmen) and the Lisa Leslie Award (best center). Brink is the two-time reigning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. Another key player for the Cardinals is graduate guard Hannah Jump. Jump boasts a career 3-point percentage of 42% which is third among active players. Jump was named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award preseason watch list. The award is given annually to the nation's best shooting guard. In Stanford's 87-40 win over Hawaii to open the season, the Cardinals were led in scoring by junior Kiki Iriafen. Iriafen set new career-highs with 23 points and 13 rebounds. In her Cardinal debut, freshman Nunu Agara scored 18 points. The native of Minnetonka, Minnesota's 18 points were the most by a Stanford freshman in a season opener since 2004. As a team, Stanford went 19/20 at the free throw line (95%) and set a school-record on the glass by going +42 on the boards.

Storylines To Monitor

Can Indiana play through Stanford's size? Led by Brink (6'foot-4) and Iriafen (6-foot-3), Stanford has one of the tallest frontcourts in the entire country. The height and length of the Cardinals in the frontcourt has allowed them to dominate opponents on the offensive and defensive glass, as well as score at will in the paint. A season ago, Stanford finished ninth in the country in offensive rebound rate (40%) according to Sports Reference College Basketball. “It’s not going to be about the Cameron Brink and Mackenzie Holmes matchup,” Moren said following Indiana's opening-night win over Eastern Illinois. “It’s going to be about the matchups of the other four there on the floor.” The Hoosiers start a much smaller lineup than the Cardinals. Indiana likes to surround its preseason All-American in Mackenzie Holmes with four players who can all shoot the ball and are ready and able to put the ball on the floor. On Sunday, Indiana is going to need its guards to help crash the defensive glass and limit Stanford to one shot per possession. Who's style of play will prevail? It's often said that styles make fights, and this battle between two heavy weight programs on Sunday will be no different. Indiana loves to get out and run in transition. On the flip side, Stanford -- with its taller lineup -- likes to slow the game down and dominate in the half court. In the Indiana's opener against Eastern Illinois, the Hoosiers forced 22 turnovers. All game long, Indiana was able to convert those turnovers into points on the other end, outscoring Eastern Illinois 30-0 in fastbreak points. Both of these storylines coincide with each other. If Indiana is able to control the defensive glass and limit Stanford's second-chance opportunities, the Hoosiers would be able to speed up the tempo and take the Cardinals out of their comfort zone. However, if Stanford is able to impose its will on the interior and Indiana is forced to take the ball out of the basket on each possession, the Hoosiers' pace could be neutralized.

Quick Hitters