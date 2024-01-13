IOWA CITY, Iowa - No. 14 Indiana women's basketball is back in action on Saturday night in Iowa City to take on No. 3 Iowa in what is one of the biggest games of the women's college basketball season to date. On Wednesday, Indiana (14-1, 5-0 in Big Ten play) took down Penn State inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers found themselves trailing at the halftime break for just the third time this season and the first time when playing at home. In the second half, Indiana outscored Penn State 41-28, closing out a 75-67 comeback victory. Mackenzie Holmes and Sydney Parrish led the way for the Hoosiers, scoring 21 and 20 points respectively. For Parrish, Wednesday was her second consecutive 20-point performance. The hosts, the Hawkeyes (16-1, 5-0 in Big Ten play), enter Saturday's contest with back-to-back 20-plus point conference victories on the road. The Hawkeyes take on the Hoosiers having won their last 13 games following an early season slip-up at home against Kansas State. Iowa star Caitlin Clark has posted consecutive 20-point triple-doubles in her last two games. The reigning Player of the Year is averaging 31 points, eight assists and seven rebounds this season and currently sits fifth all-time in points in women's college basketball history. Lots of eyes will be on this contest that has huge Big Ten implications. Both teams come into the game undefeated in conference play, something is going to have to give on Saturday night in Iowa City. Before the two top-15 teams in the country square off, preview the matchup and take an in-depth look at Iowa.

Opponent Preview

Head Coach: Lisa Bluder Career Record: 494-249 at Iowa, 850-391 overall 24th season at Iowa, 40th season overall Bluder is undoubtedly the most decorated head coach in the history of Iowa women's basketball. Bluder is third amongst active Division I coaches in wins and is the all-time winningest head coach in Iowa women's college basketball history. Bluder has coached the Hawkeyes to NCAA Tournament appearances in 13 of the last 15 seasons, including to the National Championship -- which Iowa lost to LSU -- just last season. A three-year starter as a player at Northern Iowa, Bluder has had two prior head coaching stops throughout her career. The first came at NAIA St. Ambrose University, where Bluder spent 6 seasons and was named the 1990 NAIA Converse Coach of the Year. The next head coaching stop for Bluder was at Drake. There, she guided the Bulldogs to eight Missouri Valley Conference Tournament appearances in 10 seasons and was named the MVC Coach of the Year on three separate occasions. Bluder's current contract with Iowa runs through 2029.

This Season

NET Ranking: 6 Offensively, Iowa is a powerhouse. The Hawkeyes come into Saturday's contest boasting the No. 3 scoring offense in the entire country. Part of that high-powered offense is the incredible efficiency at which Iowa shoots the ball with. The Hawkeyes are top-10 in the country un both field goal percentage and 3-point percentage this season. The poses a challenge for an Indiana team that, as Teri Moren will tell you, still has a long way to go on the defensive end of the floor. Iowa is not afraid to play fast and push the tempo. The Hawkeyes has no issue winning games by simply outscoring their opponents. Defensively, is where the Hawkeyes struggle. Iowa opponents are averaging 66.9 points per game this season, which ranks in the bottom half of the Big Ten. Another shortcoming of the Hawkeye defense is their 3-point defense. Iowa is surrendering the second-most 3-point makes per game in the Big Ten this season.

- For Iowa, everything runs through senior Caitlin Clark. Over the last year, she's become a household name with jaw dropping performance after jaw dropping performance for the Hawkeyes. Clark is the only player in the country averaging north of 30 points per game. The West Des Moines, Iowa native is shooting 48% from the field and 40% from 3-point range on ridiculously high volume. Clark is a future WNBA star, but for now Hawkeye and women's college basketball fans alike get to watch her dominate at the collegiate level. - 6-foot-2 sophomore forward Hannah Stuelke is the primary inside force for Iowa. Stuelke is the second-leading scorer for the Hawkeyes, averaging 13.8 points per game this season. Stuelke is shooting 65% from the field this season which ranks second in the Big Ten and ninth in the nation. - Graduate guard Kate Martin is the third Hawkeye averaging double figures this year. Martin has scored 10-plus in 10 of Iowa's last 12 games. Across Martin's lengthy collegiate career, she has played in 142 games for Iowa. - Chicago, Illinois native Sydney Affolter has reached double figures in back-to-back games for the first time in her career. The 5-foot-11 junior guard is averaging 7.4 points per game this season. Affolter does most of her work inside the 3-point line. The junior is shooting just 29% from outside the arc. - Fifth-year guard Gabbie Marshall, is averaging the fewest points per game in a single season since her freshman campaign. Despite her decreased production this season, Marshall became the first Iowa women’s basketball player to register 200-plus 3-pointers made and 200-plus steals in a career.

Quick Hitters