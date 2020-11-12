As great as last year was for the Indiana Hoosiers football program, earning their first eight-win season since 1993— one glaring hole at the season’s end still reigned true— their record against teams in their division of the Big Ten conference. Prior to this season, Indiana had gone 0-12 against Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Penn State since Tom Allen took over full-time as Indiana’s head football coach at the start of the 2017 season. All four of these teams challenge the Hoosiers in the Big Ten East. This year? Different story. Through three games in this all-conference, nine-game schedule, Indiana has already beaten Penn State (No. 8) and Michigan (No. 23) with Michigan State and Ohio State (Nov. 21) coming the next two weeks. Learn everything you need to know leading up to the matchup here:

Last Time They Played

Between the four aforementioned opponents Indiana has fallen on the short end to in recent years prior to this season, the Michigan State series has probably been the most competitive games in the Allen era. In 2017, the Spartans won 17-9 thanks to a late touchdown pass from Brian Lewerke and an 18-yard touchdown run by L.J. Scott. Indiana led by a score of 9-3 with six minutes remaining in the game. In 2018, the Spartans won in Bloomington, 35-21. The game was controlled by Michigan State all the way to the start of the fourth quarter, in which the Hoosiers cut a 28-10 deficit to 28-21 with 3:28 remaining in the fourth quarter. The very first play of the Spartans’ next drive lasted all but one play— a 75-yard touchdown run by Jalen Nailor to make it a 14-point lead. Last season, the game was a back-and-forth affair, with teams exchanging leads all the way to the end of the matchup. Indiana led 24-21 after beginning the fourth quarter with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Michael Penix Jr. to Donavan Hale to put the Hoosiers up, 24-21. A 10-yard touchdown strike from Lewerke to Matt Seybert and a 44-yard field goal by Matt Coghlin gave the Spartans a 31-24 lead with 3:33 remaining. On the very next drive, Penix led a six play, 78-yard drive capped by an 11-yard touchdown pass to Whop Philyor to even the game at 31. However, the Indiana defense could not stop Michigan State from driving down the field. On the Spartans’ first play of their drive, Lewerke connected with Darrell Stewart Jr. for 44 yards through the air to set up Michigan State at the Indiana 31-yard line. That big-yardage gain was followed by another, this time a 30-yard scamper from Lewerke to give Michigan State the ball at the Indiana one-yard line. Two plays, 61 yards. Michigan State was able to kick it through the uprights to give the Spartans a 34-31 lead with just five seconds remaining. A botched lateral play allowed Michigan State to recover a fumble for a touchdown to make it a 40-31 game as time expired. The loss gave Indiana a 3-2 overall record, and 0-2 record in the Big Ten.

Three Key Storylines

Keep the Foot on the Gas Pedal

In all three of Indiana’s games this season, the Hoosiers have led going into the fourth quarter in all of them. Last season, Indiana went 8-1 in games that they led going into the final quarter, with the only loss coming against Tennessee in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The record shows that if Indiana is leading late, there is a high likelihood that they will come out victorious. ESPN’s football power index gives the Hoosiers an 88.5 percent chance of defeating the Spartans on Saturday. The key to the game? Play from in front, grab a lead, and hold that lead heading into the fourth quarter. If the Hoosiers do that on Saturday, they will defeat Michigan State in East Lansing for the first time since 2001.

Michael Penix Jr. completed 30-of-50 passes for 342 passing yards and 3 touchdowns in Indiana's win over Michigan last Saturday. (Marc Lebryk)

Limit the Big Plays in the Secondary

Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi has thrown six touchdown passes through the first three games of the season for the Spartans in 2020. (Jeffrey Becker)

Looking back to Indiana’s defensive performance against Michigan last weekend, they were dominant against the run— giving up just 13 yards on the ground— the fewest an Indiana defense has allowed since 2002. The secondary was fairly effective against the Wolverines in addition to the defensive line and linebacker group. Reese Taylor compiled seven tackles (two TFL) and a sack, while Jaylin Williams and Devon Matthews intercepted a pass. However, where Michigan saw their most success was when quarterback Joe Milton was able to have time in the pocket to air it out deep down the middle of the field. Milton found wide receiver Cornelius Johnson on a seam route for a 37-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and connected with Ronnie Bell for a 52-yard pass in the third quarter to set up another Michigan touchdown drive. Michigan completed eight passes of 20 or more yards down the field against Indiana last Saturday, compared to six such plays for the Hoosiers. While Michigan State is not the same team Hoosier fans are accustomed to facing compared to previous years, the Spartans can rack up offense and put Indiana on “upset alert” if they come out flat this Saturday. Michigan State ranks third in the Big Ten in passing offense at 289.7 yards/game, led by first-year head coach Mel Tucker and junior quarterback Rocky Lombardi. Lombardi has thrown for six touchdowns and has racked up 869 passing yards through Michigan State’s first three games this season. However, he has thrown five interceptions this season— all of which came in the two losses for the Spartans against Iowa and Rutgers. It should be a fun matchup to see how the pass-heavy Spartan offense fares against one of the best cornerback units in college football in Taylor, Williams, and Tiawan Mullen.

“Too Close to Call”

Tom Allen has led Indiana to victories over Penn State and Michigan in the same season for the first time in program history. (Marc Lebryk)

Dating back to the start of the 2019 season, Michigan State is 3-2 in games decided by seven points or less. In that same category and time frame, Indiana is 4-2 in such games. Before last season, Indiana fans were used to the Hoosiers playing in close games all the way to the finish, losing in dramatic fashion. However, since the start of last season, Indiana has started to turn the tide. Allen and the Hoosiers are 11-5 since the 2019 campaign kicked off. Michigan State, on the other hand, are 8-8 overall. The spread favors Indiana by 7.5 points per William Hill sports book, so it could be a close game down the stretch based on how history between the teams has played out. Time will tell, soon enough.

How to Watch