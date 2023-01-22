The Spartans led by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame head coach Tom Izzo, enter Sunday’s matinee affair with a 13-6 record and a 5-3 mark in B1G play.

Indiana, however, is also red hot as they have racked off back-to-back wins over Wisconsin and Illinois and now sit at 3-4 in the Big Ten.

The Big Ten Conference continues and Indiana is back at home and have a date with a red hot Michigan State team, who just came off a huge win vs #23 Rutgers.

Indiana is looking to snap a three-game skid against Michigan State. The Hoosiers last victory over the Spartans came in a 67-63 result on Jan. 23, 2020.

The last time Indiana faced off against Michigan State was of February 12th, 2022 in East Lansing where the Spartans won 76-61. Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 17 points while forward Malik Hall led Michigan State with 18 points off the bench.

Indiana senior guard Xavier Johnson remains out following surgery on his broken right foot. Woodson confirmed that he is still rehabbing and has not returned to practice.

Indiana senior forward Race Thompson remains out with his knee/leg injury. He is expected back early to mid-February

Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is still somewhat dealing with his lower back injury but confirmed that he is about 80-90% healed up.

The supporting cast is stepping up

Just looking back to these last two wins for Indiana, guys other than Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schfino have stepped up in a major way.

While Miller Kopp and Tamar Bates continue to be a little inconsistent, guys like Jordan Geronimo, Trey Galloway, and even Malik Reneau have played some solid, productive minutes for the Hoosiers.

Indiana's last game vs. Illinois, both Geronimo (13 points) and Galloway (11 points) were the teams second and third leading scorers and Reneua came in and was productive on the glass and around the basket on both ends.



While Indiana is still without both Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson, the 'role players' need to continue to provide this type of production and weather the storm a little bit more.

Turnovers still need a lot of cleaning up

While the win at Illinois is very impressive and arguably the biggest win of the season for Indiana, turnovers continue to be a major problem for this Indiana team. When the final buzzer had sounded, Indiana nearly doubled the amount of turnovers that the Illni had with the final count being 17-9. Illinois would score 18 points off of those turnovers.

While Indiana was able to keep the game away from Illinois for the most part, there were times where Illinois would find ways to keep coming back and the reason was because Indiana was careless with the ball.

Overall, turnovers are something that Indiana has to clean up as the season continues on. How amount of turnovers will, and have, cost Indiana games.



Protect home floor, you are back to .500 in the Big Ten

It seems like every game for Indiana is getting bigger and bigger as far as importance. Indiana started 1-4 in the Big Ten and now have a chance to get back up to .500 in the conference.

The way you do that if you are Indiana is you protect home floor. Michigan State is a team finding it's stride at the right time it seems and the "home court advantage" has been proven to not be a major factor this year as teams in the Big Ten are finding ways to get road win after road win.

Northwestern came in and beat Indiana at home so you better bet the Spartans can do the same. Indiana has to plays a complete 40 minutes if they want to get another big win under their belt.