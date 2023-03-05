The Wolverines, led by led by fourth-year head coach Juwan Howard, enter the matchup with a 17-13 record and an 11-8 mark in B1G play. Michigan dropped a 91-87 (2OT) game at Illinois on Thursday night. Four players for U-M played over 40 minutes in the loss.

Indiana is looking to finish the regular season strong, trying to get a win over Michigan, who Indiana defeated earlier in the season. The game will also signify the final home game for sixth-year senior forward Race Thompson, fifth-year senior forward Miller Kopp, senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, senior forward Nathan Childress, and senior guard Michael Shipp. The five players will participate in the 50th edition of senior speeches.

The Big Ten Conference basketball regular season comes to an end today as the No. 15 Indiana Hoosiers return home for the final game of the regular season. Indiana is coming off one of their most disappointing loses of the year with Iowa beating them 90-68.

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson and Michigan head coach Juwan Howard are two of the eight current head coaches in college basketball to have played in the NBA and returned to lead their respective alma maters.In seven career games against the Wolverines, Woodson averaged 26.4 points. He scored 32 points in his first career game against Michigan.

The last time Indiana faced off against Michigan was in early February where the Hoosiers went to Ann Arbor to beat the Wolverines 62-61. Indiana held Michigan scoreless over the final 5:12 of the ballgame. The win marked the first for IU in the Crisler Center since Feb. 2, 2016.

Indiana junior guard Anthony Leal was out in Indiana's game at Purdue over the weekend as well as Tuesday's game against Iowa. He was seen in a boot as it was listed as an ankle injury. His status remains questionable for tonight's game.

Indiana sophomore center Logan Duncomb has missed the last few games due to a 'major' sinus infection, Mike Woodson confirmed. He continues to be out.

He is planning on applying for a medical hardship waiver so he can come back next season.

It was announced yesterday that Indiana senior guard Xavier Johnson will remain out following surgery on his broken right foot for the rest of the season.

A shot at the double-bye is on the line

Going into this game, there are 8 teams in the Big Ten competing for the 2-4 spots in the standings, with the reward being a double-bye in the Big Ten tournament. Purdue has already locked up the No. 1 seed with them winning the regular season outright.

The stakes for this Indiana-Michigan game could not be any bigger. The Wolverines are trying to build their NCAA tournament resume and Indiana is needing to bounce back after the awful home loss to Iowa. Both also have a great chance to get that prestigious double-bye.

A win here for the Hoosiers will help their chances greatly at finishing 2-4 in the Big Ten. They will needs some help if they want the double-bye, but winning helps them a ton. A loss here, Indiana will likely be playing this Thursday instead of Friday.

Miller Kopp or Trey Galloway: Which one steps up?

Indiana once again found out that if it is just Trayce Jackson-Davis doing all the work on the offensive end, it will be challenge for the Hoosiers to come out with a win. It also did not help that Jalen Hood-Schifino had a cold outing as well.

Other than Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino, it is always a question who is going to be a third guy to step up on the offensive end. Miller Kopp and Trey Galloway now seem to be the frontrunners of guys that will step up on the offensive end.

But the question is, which one will step up? Both have shown to the ability to make big shots for Indiana when they need them most. Indiana needs at least one of these guys to be ready to be that third guy today if they want to close the season out with a win.

Senior Night

Today, along with this being Indiana's final regular season game, it is also the last time you will see Miller Kopp, Race Thompson, and of course, Trayce Jackson-Davis play inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

It will be a very emotional game no question about it as this senior class is one of the more important ones in recent Indiana history. Race Thompson has been at Indiana for 6 years, Miller Kopp was one of Mike Woodson's first guys he got to come to Indiana, and Trayce Jackson-Davis will go down as one of the greatest players that has ever worn an Indiana uniform.

This senior class should want to go out strong, and getting a win over Michigan would do the trick. Indiana has be smart about keeping their emotions aside for a full 40 minutes, and worry about taking care of business against a hungry Michigan team.