The Trojans are coached by fifth-year head coach Darrell Walker, who played 10 seasons in the NBA with the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Washington Bullets, Detroit Pistons, and Chicago Bulls.

This will be Indiana's second game as part of the Hoosier Classic. The Hoosiers are 4-0 all time as hosts of the Hoosier Classic. This season’s field includes Jackson State, Little Rock, and Miami (OH)

The 11th ranked Hoosiers return home tonight after getting two much needed wins away from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall against Xavier and Miami (OH) as the Little Rock Trojans come to town.

The only other time that Indiana and Little Rock have played each other was during the 1988-89 season when the Hoosiers won 105-77 in Bloomington. Indiana leads the series 2-0.

The last time the Hoosiers and Trojans faced off was on December 12th during the 1994-95 season which saw Indiana win 77-53. This game was played in a neutral site in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Trayce Jackson-Davis has also been dealing with a back injury and looked to aggravate that on Sunday. Something to continue to monitor with four games in seven days.

In other news, fellow Indiana junior guard Anthony Leal left the Miami (OH) game with a lower leg injury after seeing less than a minute of action late in the contest. He was seen heavily limping on his way to the bench. His availability tonight is unknown at this moment.

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson provided an update on the Indiana guard after Sunday's game stating that "he twisted his knee the other night at Xavier, and we're just being cautious to make sure he is okay."

Indiana junior guard Trey Galloway missed Sunday's game vs. Miami (OH) due to being 'banged up' from the Xavier game on Friday.

Freshman guard CJ Gunn to see more increased minutes?

Due to junior guard Trey Galloway not be able to play on Sunday, freshman guard CJ Gunn was able to see increased playing time logging in 22 minutes and contributing 5 points, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 block.

With as deep as this Indiana team is, so far it has been hard for Gunn to earn consistent minutes in four games due to older, more experienced guards in front of him. While he is one of the team's best outside shooters, his defense has been an area that he is working to improve on.

Moving forward, Gunn will always likely be getting a jump in playing time if any of the guards in front of him have to miss time. With the uncertainty of how long Galloway will be out, Gunn could see a ton of playing time in tonight's game like he did on Sunday.

If Gunn continues to play and stay solid on the defensive end, he could see more minutes as the season continues.

Trayce Jackson-Davis living up to the All-American hype so far

With all the hype that senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis received in the offseason, so far he is living up to those lofty expectations and playing like someone that wants to win.

Through four games this year, he is averaging 20.8 points (75.6% on made field goals), 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 blocks per game. In Indiana's last two games, Jackson-Davis was the leading scorer in both contests with his combined 47 points, 22 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 blocks.

Right now, Jackson-Davis looks to be well on his way to making the All-American team plus winning Big Ten Play of the Year. If he continues this type of production, Indiana is going to be set up for a ton of success this year.

Energy to be an issue again?

Through four games this year, there has been many times where it looks as though it takes Indiana a little time to show some energy. With that, it has often been the second unit to provide a spark for the Hoosiers.

On Sunday's game vs Miami (OH), Indiana started off sluggish and that can be attributed to the emotional game that they just came off of two days before. Plus, add in they were playing a bottom tier opponent on the road, it had the makings of a sleeper of a game.

That could be the case in tonight's game with Thanksgiving tomorrow and the students not there to bring the energy in the crowd. Indiana must find a way to create that energy in the building and avoid playing around with Little Rock and get the job done.



Energy wise, this could be a difficult week for Indiana before they play North Carolina next week.