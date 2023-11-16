BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Ahead of Indiana basketball's marquee trip to Madison Square Garden this weekend, the Hoosiers (2-0, 0-0) host one final opponent this evening, welcoming in the Wright State Raiders (0-2, 0-0) to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday night. The sailing to start Indiana's season hasn't been as smooth as the Hoosiers would've liked, escaping with narrow victories over Florida Gulf Coast and Army – two contests Indiana was a considerable favorite in. IU needed late flurries to put away both opponents and have ultimately come away with desired victories, but not in the fashion sought after. The Hoosiers have come away with glaring holes that suggest some progress needs to be made going forward. The Raiders come into the contest seeking their first victory of the season, fresh off the heels of a one-point loss to Toledo in its home opener on Tuesday night. Yet, the Raiders are no push over – picked to finish third in the Horizon League and receiving the second-most first-place votes of any team in the league. Ahead of this evening's non-conference clash, get familiar with everything you need to know about the Raiders and the storylines that could be intriguing to monitor.

Opponent Profile

Head Coach: Scott Nagy 29th season, 8th at Wright State Career Record: 559-320, 149-80 as Raiders' head coach. Nagy enters his eighth season at the helm of the Raider program a three-time winner of the league's Coach of the Year award. Getting his start under Lou Henson at Illinois in a graduate assistant role, the Scott's 30-plus years have culminated in him being one of the more well-respected coaches at the mid-major rank. A former player at Delta State University, Nagy's coaching tenure features a 21-year stint at South Dakota State, where he made a name for himself and the progress and success SDSU's program made under his tutelage. Nagy-led teams have been to the NCAA tournament five times, including two times in his tenure at Wright State.

Scott Nagy (Jamie Rhodes/USA Today)

Last Season

It was a middle of the road season for the Raiders last season, who finished the 2022-23 campaign 18-15 and 10-10 in conference play. Wright State finished last season as the No. 197 team in KenPom, with similar final marks for both the offense and defense – 188th-best and 191st-best respectively. The main identity of this Raider team a year ago? Tempo. Wright State's adjusted tempo was 71.1, the 24th-quickest offensive scheme in the entirety of the sport last season – on average, a possession lasted just 15.8 seconds. Additionally, Nagy's ballclub scored 62% of its points via two-pointers, and only 28.2% of Wright State's shots came from beyond the arc a season ago. That mark was only good for 346th in the country, but the offense was still scoring at an effective rate – totaling 79.9 points per game and finishing with an average margin of 6.2 points. Led by First Team All-Horizon League selection Trey Calvin scoring 20.3 points per game and the league's Freshman of the Year in Brandon Noel, the Raiders boasted some of the best talent in the conference a season ago.

Brandon Noel (Jamie Rhodes/USA Today)

This Season

Through two games so far this season, Wright State's offensive efficiency is vastly improved from a season ago, operating over four whole percentage points better than the Division I average so far this season. The Raider defense, however, is struggling with much more frequency compared to last season's campaign in the early going. The tempo has slowed, but the improved offense hasn't ben enough to cover the poor defensive play thus far. Wright State's offense has an effective field goal percentage of 56.9% through it's first two contests. However, opponent's effective field goal percentage against the Raider defense is 63% through two games – a mark that checks in as No. 349 out of all Division I teams in the sport. The WSU offense is prone to turnovers and doesn't force many themselves, turning the ball over at a 21.2% clip while only forcing takeaways on 13.4% of opponent possessions. Offensively, the Radiers' approach isn't much different by the metrics – only 13 teams have found a higher percentage of their points by way of two-pointer so far this year. - Fifth-year senior guard Trey Calvin is back this year, and he's once again the straw that stirs the Raiders' drink offensively. Through two games, Calvin's 27.5 points per game is the second highest mark in the country. Calvin enters the season as the Horizon League's Preseason Player of the Year. Calvin's individual offensive rating is 141.7 and he takes 39% of the shots, but he's efficient thus far – shooting 55% from the field and 50% from three. - His backcourt mate is fifth-year guard Tanner Holden, who is back where he started his college career after senior season spent with Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State program. Holden is averaging 15.5 points a game through two games in his return to the Raiders, and was a preseason Second Team All-Horizon League selection entering the year. Holden's role with the Buckeyes was largely limited to the reserves, and only played five minutes versus Indiana last season. But this year, back with Wright State, he's one of the league's best players this year. - Redshirt sophomore Brandon Noel, the league's reigning Freshman of the Year and a preseason Second Team All-Horizon League selection this year, is actually entering his fourth season at Wright State after redshirting in both 2020-21 and 2021-22, according to his roster bio. Noel tallied 11 double-doubles last season and his numbers haven't yet hit the same marks of efficiency this season. With Holden back in the mix and given the small sample size, Noel's usage rate has dropped so far this season, but he's still a player to keep an eye on. - Junior center AJ Braun plugs the middle for the Raiders on the floor, averaging 12.0 points and 5.5 rebounds a contest so far this season. Braun is a 70.6% shooter from the field with an offensive rating of 120.3. - Redshirt junior guard Alex Huibregtse rounds out an extremely experienced starting five that plays around 80% of the minutes so far this season for the Raiders on the floor. He's averaging 5.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, but his usage rate is down a couple of percentage points this season.

Trey Calvin and Tanner Holden (Kirby Lee/USA Today)

Storylines to monitor...

Will either team look to shoot more threes? Metrically, statistics show that no team in all of college basketball allows a higher percentage of surrendered points from outside than Indiana, and it isn't close – opponents are scoring 61.4% of their points from distance so far. But as noted earlier, the Raiders' points only come from beyond the arc 19.5 percent of the time, which is sub-300 in KenPom. Yet, Indiana finds even less of their points from outside than the Raiders – just 17% of their buckets. With Indiana's troubles defending the three, combined with their length and athleticism on the inside, will Wright State be forced to shoot more threes? And then, if so, can Indiana defend the looks and make them more challenging than they've been in previous matchups so far this year? And, with this being the last "tune-up" before the Empire Classic this weekend in New York, does Indiana take the chance to let their shooters find some rhythm before entering the Mecca? Can Indiana's offense find any close semblance of rhythm to build off of? Mike Woodson has emphasized that the Hoosiers are a long way off on the offensive end of the floor, especially so in a stretch of continuous possessions where Indiana must get into sets and trust one another to be in the right spot. Yet, if there is a specific area IU can look to take advantage of, the Raiders' defense is subpar to begin the season. Opponents' effective field goal percentage sits at 63% (DI average is 49.4%), and Wright State has offered little to no resistance through two games. Yet, Indiana's offense has a turnover problem, and the unit look likes a lot like a group that is still trying to formulate their identity on that side of the floor. For as many issues the miscommunication causes on the defensive end, it also does IU no favors with the ball in their hands. The non-conference is the time to make mistakes, but this is the last time they have the luxury to against an opponent they'll be better than on paper. it's crucial that the Hoosiers find something to feel good about before leaving for New York.

(Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today)

Quick Hitters